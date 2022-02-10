Stan Klimoff Sells 4,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00.

Shares of GDYN opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

