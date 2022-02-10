STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $48.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

