St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STJ. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.87) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.23) to GBX 1,900 ($25.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,604 ($21.69).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,571 ($21.24) on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,165 ($15.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,610.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,586.67.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.