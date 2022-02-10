SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 348.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 348.44 ($4.71).

SSPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.50) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,793.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,151 shares of company stock worth $4,015,635.

Shares of SSPG traded up GBX 5.74 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 301.94 ($4.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.06. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41). The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

