SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.49. 1,266,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,121. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

