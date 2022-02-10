Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $32.40

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $30.95. Squarespace shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQSP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $76,319,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $34,672,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

