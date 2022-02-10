Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $46,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 141,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Separately, Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

