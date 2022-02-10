Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -163.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

