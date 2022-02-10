Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00.
NASDAQ:SPT opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -163.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
