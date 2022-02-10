Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$39.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$51.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

