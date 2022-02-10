Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,756 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,591 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 2,212.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.57. 42,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,774. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

