Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 491,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $47,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

SPB stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

