SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.53. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.
SP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $27.47 on Thursday. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $637.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.66.
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
