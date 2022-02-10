Southern (SO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Southern to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,318. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southern stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

