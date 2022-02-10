South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.89

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 13260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a market cap of $517.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

