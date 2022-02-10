Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

