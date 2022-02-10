Soleil Boughton Sells 24,516 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.