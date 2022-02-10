Soleil Boughton Sells 24,516 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

