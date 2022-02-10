Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.23) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($41.38) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.08) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($43.68) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 5th.

GLE traded up €0.53 ($0.61) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €35.63 ($40.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.77. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($48.14) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($60.07).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

