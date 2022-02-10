Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) PT Raised to €60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €58.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($68.97) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.80. 19,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

