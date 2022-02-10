Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Purchased by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Slam were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the second quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the third quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Slam during the third quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the second quarter worth approximately $969,000.

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

