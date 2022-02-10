SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.33.

SJW stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.