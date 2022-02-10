SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. SITE Centers updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.080-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,704. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

