Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Down 4.7%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s share price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 218,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,510,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

