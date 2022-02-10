SimiGon (LON:SIM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.62

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). SimiGon shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 147,100 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.
About SimiGon (LON:SIM)
