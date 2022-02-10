Silgan (SLGN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ: SLGN) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2022 – Silgan had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Silgan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Silgan had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Silgan had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00.

1/4/2022 – Silgan had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

