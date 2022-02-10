SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.13. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.07% of SIGNA Sports United as of its most recent SEC filing.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.