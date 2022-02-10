Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 249,061 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $42,844,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $3,114,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

