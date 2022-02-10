Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Trading Down 3%

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $33.48. 4,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,440,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of $506.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,130,601 shares of company stock worth $30,503,543 and have sold 19,000 shares worth $576,010. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $220,000.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

