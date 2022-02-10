Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.33. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 35,551 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $70.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -0.70.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
