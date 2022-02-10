Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.33. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 35,551 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $70.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -0.70.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

