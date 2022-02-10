Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Trading Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) shares fell 7.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $85.19 and last traded at $86.42. 1,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 259,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.34.

Specifically, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,460 shares of company stock worth $18,000,967. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,375,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Shutterstock by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shutterstock by 108.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after acquiring an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.