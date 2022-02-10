Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shore Bancshares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHBI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $391.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

