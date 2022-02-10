Shelton Capital Management Takes $3.29 Million Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 in the last three months.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
