Shelton Capital Management Takes $3.29 Million Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 in the last three months.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.