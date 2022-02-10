Shelton Capital Management Sells 25 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $640.22 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.79 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $670.66 and a 200-day moving average of $635.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $687.30.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.