Shelton Capital Management Buys 3,700 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,651,879,000 after purchasing an additional 128,367 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,121 shares of company stock worth $40,154,785. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $218.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

