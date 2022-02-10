Shelton Capital Management Acquires 1,057 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $9,175,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $124.70 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -220.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day moving average of $228.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.