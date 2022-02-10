Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.70. Sharecare shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 3,696 shares traded.

Separately, lifted their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

