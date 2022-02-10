Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SHAK opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.52, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $132.49.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shake Shack stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.