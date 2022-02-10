ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lowered by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 2.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,578,071. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NYSE NOW traded down $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $611.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,094. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $593.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

