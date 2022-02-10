ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 289,326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 168,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $613.97 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 538.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $593.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,578,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

