Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.20. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQNS. StockNews.com upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 38.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $660.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

