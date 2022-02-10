Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.20. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on SQNS. StockNews.com upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
The firm has a market cap of $660.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.
About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)
Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.