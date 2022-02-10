SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $182,826.00 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $182,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of S stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.43. 4,669,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,905. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07. SentinelOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

