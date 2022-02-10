SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

SLQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

