Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NOV in a report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of NOV opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 270,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 77,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after buying an additional 293,623 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,460 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.