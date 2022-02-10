Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $117.76 and last traded at $120.53, with a volume of 95881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.41.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.15.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 62.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.34.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

