Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Releases Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Seagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Seagen stock traded down $18.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.51. 325,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,693. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.34. Seagen has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.