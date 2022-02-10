Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $20.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.08. 285,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.34. Seagen has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

