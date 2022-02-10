Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.69.

SGEN stock opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.34.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,065.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Seagen by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

