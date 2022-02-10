Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

STX stock opened at $112.08 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $70.05 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,458 shares of company stock worth $33,426,997. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.