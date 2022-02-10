Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 15th (NASDAQ:SCRMU)

Screaming Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SCRMU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, February 15th. Screaming Eagle Acquisition had issued 75,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Screaming Eagle Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SCRMU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

