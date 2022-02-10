Scotiabank Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on X. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$146.75.

Shares of X stock opened at C$129.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.38. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.5340661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

