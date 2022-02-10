Scotiabank Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on X. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$146.75.
Shares of X stock opened at C$129.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.38. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.
In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,800,000.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
