Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.69. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1,975 shares trading hands.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.72.

The company has a market cap of $853.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

